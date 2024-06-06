Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,342

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,148 ($14.71) to GBX 1,342 ($17.19) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.26) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.89) to GBX 825 ($10.57) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.50) to GBX 1,250 ($16.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 991.33 ($12.70).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,062 ($13.61) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,539.13, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,151 ($14.75). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 841.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 776.18.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

