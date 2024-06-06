HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 406.33% from the stock’s previous close.

InflaRx stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InflaRx by 17.5% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in InflaRx by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 704,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in InflaRx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 84,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in InflaRx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

