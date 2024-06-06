HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 406.33% from the stock’s previous close.
InflaRx Stock Performance
InflaRx stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.20.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About InflaRx
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.
