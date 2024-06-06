Head-To-Head Analysis: monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get monday.com alerts:

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com 2.53% 2.42% 1.52% Elastic 4.87% -22.95% -6.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of monday.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Elastic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $784.35 million 13.30 -$1.88 million $0.38 568.63 Elastic $1.27 billion 8.53 $61.72 million $0.53 202.26

This table compares monday.com and Elastic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Elastic has higher revenue and earnings than monday.com. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than monday.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

monday.com has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for monday.com and Elastic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 3 13 0 2.81 Elastic 0 7 15 0 2.68

monday.com currently has a consensus target price of $252.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Elastic has a consensus target price of $118.05, suggesting a potential upside of 10.12%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than Elastic.

Summary

monday.com beats Elastic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. Its products include monday work management that manages workflows, projects, and portfolios for team collaboration and productivity; monday sales CRM, whcih tracks and manages various sales cycle; monday dev that builds agile product and software development workflows; WorkCanvas, a digital whiteboard; and WorkForms, which allows users to create personalized forms or surveys and gain organizational insights. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data. The company's Elastic Stack product portfolio comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Elastic Agent that offers integrated host protection and central management services; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems from a multitude of sources simultaneously. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including search applications, workplace search, logs, metrics, application performance monitoring, synthetic monitoring, security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint security, extended detection and response, and cloud security. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.