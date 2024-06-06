Head to Head Survey: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) vs. Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP)

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 3.06% 12.96% 5.18% Mobile Infrastructure N/A -2.18% -1.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CBRE Group and Mobile Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 4 1 1 2.50 Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CBRE Group currently has a consensus price target of $99.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.14%. Given CBRE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Mobile Infrastructure.

98.4% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CBRE Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBRE Group and Mobile Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $32.47 billion 0.82 $986.00 million $3.21 26.92 Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million 3.45 -$25.12 million N/A N/A

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Risk & Volatility

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Mobile Infrastructure on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment provides facilities management, including day-to-day management of client-occupied space, headquarters, regional offices, administrative offices, data centers and other critical facilities, manufacturing and laboratory facilities, and distribution facilities and retail space; and project management services comprising building consulting, program, and project and cost management services under the Turner & Townsend brand name. The Real Estate Investments segment offers investment management services under the CBRE Investment Management brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services, such as real estate development and investment activities under the Trammell Crow Company and Telford Homes brands to users and investors in commercial real estate, and for their own account. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

