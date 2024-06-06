Head to Head Survey: PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) & Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI)

Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Credit One Financial has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credit One Financial and PSQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PSQ $5.69 million 16.11 -$53.33 million ($24.27) -0.13

Profitability

Credit One Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PSQ.

This table compares Credit One Financial and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Credit One Financial and PSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit One Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

PSQ has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 131.48%. Given PSQ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than Credit One Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PSQ beats Credit One Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credit One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Credit One Financial, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CEM International Ltd, provides advertising agency services in the United States. The company has an agreement with Macau Lotus Satellite TV Media Limited (Lotus TV) to provide advertising services. It offers advertising agency services to its clients through advertising time slots, which it obtains from Lotus TV. Credit One Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

