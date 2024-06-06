HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $107.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $59.02 and a one year high of $85.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

