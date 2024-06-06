Hedera Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.70 billion and approximately $53.73 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00051716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00017164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,470 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,470.60623 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10353716 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $57,879,495.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

