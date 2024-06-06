Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,026 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Hess worth $41,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $147.04 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $129.05 and a one year high of $167.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

