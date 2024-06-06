Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 10.7 %
Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPE
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.