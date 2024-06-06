Holderness Investments Co. Buys Shares of 890 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $245.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.19. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

