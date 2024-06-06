Holderness Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,880,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after buying an additional 1,180,113 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 87.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,928,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

