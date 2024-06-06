Holderness Investments Co. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $954.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

