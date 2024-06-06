Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) vs. Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) Financial Review

Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) and Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energem and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 91.67 Hollysys Automation Technologies $792.05 million 1.72 $106.93 million $1.21 18.12

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Energem. Hollysys Automation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Energem has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A Hollysys Automation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Energem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.2% of Energem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energem and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92% Hollysys Automation Technologies 9.52% 6.39% 4.36%

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats Energem on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It provides train control center, an on-ground control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; other signaling products, including automatic train operation system, track circuit, line-side electronic unit, balise transmission module, temporary speed restriction server, radio block center, and computer-based interlocking; and supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform. Further, it offers integrated automation control system solutions, mechanical and electrical solutions, including design, engineering, procurement, project management, construction and commissioning, and maintenance related services, and installation services. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic China.

