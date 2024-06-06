Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Trading Up 1.8 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Howard Hughes
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.