Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NYSE HHH opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.50. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $86.72.

In related news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

