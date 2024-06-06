Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

