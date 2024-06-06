Hunting (LON:HTG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 510 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.12) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 450 ($5.77) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 436 ($5.59).
In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($11,100.27). 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.
