Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANL) Shares Up 0.5%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.44. 22,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 31,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANL Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

