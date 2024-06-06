Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP) Shares Down 0.7%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.54. 55,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 35,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.