Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director John Mccartney Sells 300 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $27,018.00.

On Monday, April 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $28,914.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $94.49 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,994,000 after acquiring an additional 247,218 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

