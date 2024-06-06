Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 3.4 %

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 92,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 92,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

