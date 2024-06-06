IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,571 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of IDEX worth $89,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.7% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $207.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

