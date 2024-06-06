IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,571 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of IDEX worth $89,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.7% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $207.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

