Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $18.02

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $18.45. Inhibrx shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 42,350 shares trading hands.

Inhibrx Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.87.

Insider Activity at Inhibrx

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,529,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

About Inhibrx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,964,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,724,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,689,000 after acquiring an additional 870,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,310 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

