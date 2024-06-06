Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $18.02

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $18.45. Inhibrx shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 42,350 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.87.
In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,529,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
