Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Sells 11,340 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Mclain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Kevin Mclain sold 200 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $16,900.00.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $89.83 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $91.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

