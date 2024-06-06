Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after buying an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $251,250,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Intel by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $830,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

