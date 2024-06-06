Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 0.4%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.18. Approximately 15,431,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 47,694,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,050,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $132,921,000 after acquiring an additional 122,473 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.