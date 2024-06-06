Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 181.51% from the stock’s current price.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

