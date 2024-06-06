International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

International Money Express Price Performance

International Money Express stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.84.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $150.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Money Express will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in International Money Express by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

