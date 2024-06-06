Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $165.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

