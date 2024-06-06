Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,530 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 345% compared to the typical volume of 794 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Azul during the third quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Azul by 4.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. Azul has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZUL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.12.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

