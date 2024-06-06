Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,187 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 143% compared to the typical volume of 3,776 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BROS. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,856,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,897,907 shares of company stock worth $338,873,481 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

