Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,727,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after buying an additional 539,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 87,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 139.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 247.62%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

