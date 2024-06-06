Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading 3.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Iris Energy traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.25. 2,741,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,286,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

IREN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

