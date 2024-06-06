Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading 3.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Iris Energy traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.25. 2,741,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,286,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
IREN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.
Iris Energy Trading Up 1.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
