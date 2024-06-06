iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stake Trimmed by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $41.80 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $45.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

