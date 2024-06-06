iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.80% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $24,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 48,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

Shares of GVI opened at $103.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

