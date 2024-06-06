iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5,063.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,743 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,413.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after acquiring an additional 634,244 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after acquiring an additional 544,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 448,450 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,010,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,599,000 after acquiring an additional 212,969 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

