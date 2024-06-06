iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Increased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

