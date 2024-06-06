iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,257,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,214,590 shares.The stock last traded at $59.46 and had previously closed at $57.93.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.