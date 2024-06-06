iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $304.03 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $304.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

