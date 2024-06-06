iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Lessened by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

