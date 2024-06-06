iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.50 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

