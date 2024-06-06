J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.80-$10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.96-$9.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.800-10.200 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.2 %

SJM stock opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.77. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $156.03.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

