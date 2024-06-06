Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given “Hold” Rating at TD Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

