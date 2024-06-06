Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.78 and last traded at $51.13. Approximately 61,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 789,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JANX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $45,043,974.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

