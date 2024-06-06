Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $168,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

