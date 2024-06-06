Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG opened at $90.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

