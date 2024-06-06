JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target to GBX 700

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 700 ($8.97) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 595 ($7.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Workspace Group Trading Up 1.7 %

About Workspace Group

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 595 ($7.62) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 449.20 ($5.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 617 ($7.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 521.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 523.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

