JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Target Price to $12.50

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLSK. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of CLSK opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CleanSpark news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 811,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,498. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.