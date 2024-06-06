JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.66 and last traded at $53.72. Approximately 608,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,705,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.