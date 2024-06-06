Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. Katapult has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $66.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Katapult

About Katapult

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Katapult stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPLT Free Report ) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 8.07% of Katapult worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.