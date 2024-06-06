Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of KPLT stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. Katapult has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $66.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.77.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.71 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Katapult
About Katapult
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Katapult
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.