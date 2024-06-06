Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 1,263,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,934,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Kavango Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.88.

About Kavango Resources

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

